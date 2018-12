By EUOBSERVER

An MEP who helped draft Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty has lambasted Tuesday's opinion from the EU court that a country can unilaterally withdraw its application to leave the EU. Jo Leinen, a German MEP and member of the constitutional convention, said: "The advocate general's assessment is misguided. Article 50 of the EU Treaty is not intended to allow a member state to take the European Union hostage".