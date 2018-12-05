By EUOBSERVER

A pro-Brexit rally planned for Sunday in London by the eurosceptic Ukip party "may well inspire violence and thuggish behaviour" and "give the opponents of Brexit a chance to lambast Brexiteers everywhere", the party's co-founder, British MEP Nigel Farage, has warned. Farage quit the party Tuesday, launching an attack on its leader, Gerard Batten, for surrounding himself with "violent criminals", such as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon and Daniel Thompson, two far-right activists.