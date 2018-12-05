Ticker
Digital tax plan falls amid opposition by four EU states
By EUOBSERVER
EU finance ministers failed to adopt a watered-down digital tax plan on Tuesday after four states opposed the measure, which required consensus. "I continue to have strong principled concerns about this policy direction," Irish minister Paschal Donohoe said. The plan, put forward by France and Germany, was to tax US online retailers like Apple and Amazon, but not advertisers, such as Facebook and Google, with talks set to continue.