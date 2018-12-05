Wednesday

5th Dec 2018

Ticker

Digital tax plan falls amid opposition by four EU states

By

EU finance ministers failed to adopt a watered-down digital tax plan on Tuesday after four states opposed the measure, which required consensus. "I continue to have strong principled concerns about this policy direction," Irish minister Paschal Donohoe said. The plan, put forward by France and Germany, was to tax US online retailers like Apple and Amazon, but not advertisers, such as Facebook and Google, with talks set to continue.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Romanian PM wades into '€20m fine for journalists' row

Prime minister Viorica Dancila told EUobserver that Romania's constitution guarantees freedom of expression for journalists - but insisted EU data protection rules must be respected. Her comments follow threats to impose a €20m fine on a group of investigative reporters.

EU Commission floats 'Plan B' on blocked asylum reform

The European Commission wants EU states to voluntarily accept rescued asylum seekers - in a plan that would then phase out when the stalled reforms on the 'Dublin' regulation, which imposes relocation, are sorted.

EU in sudden turmoil over UN migration pact

A UN migration pact aimed at laying down basic principles for tackling migration on a global level gets caught up in Europe's heated political debate on nationalism and migration, ahead of the May 2019 European elections.

Stakeholder

A touch of football at this year's G20 summit

FIFA president Gianni Infantino addressed the G20 leaders and placed football at their disposal as a powerful tool to help them address the challenges facing the world today.

News in Brief

  1. Putin and Trump set for nuclear arms race in Europe
  2. UK legal advice on Brexit puts May under pressure
  3. Euro 'to compete with US dollar' in energy sector
  4. British PM loses votes, auguring badly for EU deal
  5. German car bosses bypass EU talks on US tariffs
  6. Spanish PM blasts opponents over links to far right
  7. Russia partly unblocks Ukraine ports
  8. Chinese leader signal more investment in Portugal

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs

Latest News

  1. Romanian PM wades into '€20m fine for journalists' row
  2. 'Hide-and-seek' must end - parliament should be transparent on lobbying
  3. EU Commission floats 'Plan B' on blocked asylum reform
  4. EU is 'plain wrong' on Trump, Pompeo tells Brussels
  5. EU in sudden turmoil over UN migration pact
  6. A touch of football at this year's G20 summit
  7. EU finance ministers agree eurozone reforms, fall short of French ambitions
  8. British MPs could 'unilaterally' halt Brexit

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us