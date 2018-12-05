By EUOBSERVER

Spain's centre-left prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has attacked centre-right opposition parties, the People's Party and Ciudadanos, over their plans to team up with a far-right party, Vox, in a regional government in Andalusia. "Parties that call themselves pro-European cannot ... base their [regional] government on a resolutely anti-European force like Vox," Sanchez said. Ciudadanos aims to link up with French president Emmanuel Macron's pro-EU party in next year's EU elections.