Ticker
UK legal advice on Brexit puts May under pressure
By EUOBSERVER
The UK could be stuck in the EU customs union "indefinitely", pending "protracted and repeated rounds of negotiations" on a "superseding agreement", the British attorney general said in legal advice to prime minister Theresa May published Wednesday. "The resolution of such a stalemate would have to be political,", his six-page text said, fuelling anger by Brexiteers in parliament the same day, who accused May of trying to "steal" Brexit.