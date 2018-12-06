Thursday

6th Dec 2018

Mafia arrests across Europe in largest joint police operation

Police made at least 80 arrests on Wednesday in an international operation against the Calabrian-based Ndrangheta mafia in the Netherlands, Italy, Germany and Belgium. It was the largest coordinated joint action against an organised criminal group to date in Europe, Eurojust said. Italian restaurants and ice cream shops used to launder money were among the premises raided. The Ndrangheta is thought to control large parts of Europe's cocaine trade.

