By EUOBSERVER

Foreign ministers should endorse Dutch plans to create targeted EU sanctions for human rights abusers when they meet in Brussels Monday, 90 NGOs, including Fair Trials, Reporters Without Borders, and Transparency International, said in a letter Wednesday. An EU 'Global Magnitsky' Act would be a "critical tool to combat impunity and defend human rights," they said, referring to similar laws in the US named after Russian activist, Sergei Magnitsky.