By EUOBSERVER

EU judges in Luxembourg will rule at 9AM on Monday whether the UK could unilaterally revoke Brexit, its press office said. The verdict will fall one day before British MPs vote on the UK-EU withdrawal deal. An EU jurist said earlier this week that judges should back unilateral revocation, putting wind in the sails of anti-Brexit MPs. His "opinion" was non-binding, but the court is expected to follow suit.