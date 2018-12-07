By EUOBSERVER

The Austrian EU presidency says a plan to create an EU standing corps of 10,000 border guards by 2020 may not be "feasible", given concerns over national sovereignty issues. Austria's interior minister Herbert Kickl instead spoke of a gradual build-up during the next seven-year EU budget. "The Commission's target with these fixed figures [of 10,000] by 2020 actually goes beyond the scope of what is feasible," said Kickl.