Ticker
Italy's 'Salvini decree' renders migrants homeless
By EUOBSERVER
An anti-migrant bill recently passed in Italy, dubbed the 'Salvini decree', is forcing some migrants out into the streets, reported The Guardian, a British newspaper. The bill abolishes humanitarian protection for those not eligible for refugee status and unable to return home. The newspaper reports dozens of migrants have since been evicted from a welcome centre. Victims of sex-trafficking and a child were among those made homeless.