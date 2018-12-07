By EUOBSERVER

EU states Thursday endorsed a definition of antisemitism put forward by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), an intergovernmental body in Berlin. They said it should be "a useful guidance tool" in education and training, including for police, even though leading academics say the definition conflates antisemitism with legitimate criticism of Israel's actions in Palestine. The final EU text dropped more hawkish language on IHRA compliance contained in earlier drafts.