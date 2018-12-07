By EUOBSERVER

The EU's digital commissioner, Andrus Ansip, said on Friday that "we have to be worried" about Chinese telecommunications companies like Huawei. He was asked about the company after Canadian authorities arrested Huawei's chief financial officer. "They [Huawei] have to cooperate with their intelligence services," said Ansip. He added some Chinese firms are forced to install so-called backdoors in smartphones. "I was always against having those mandatory backdoors," he added.