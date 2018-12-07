Ticker
Huawei hits back at EU commissioner warning
By EUOBSERVER
Chinese telecommunications company Huawei said on Friday it was "surprised and disappointed" European Commission vice-president Andrus Ansip said Europe should be worried about Chinese intelligence services having access to information sent via Huawei products. "We categorically reject any allegation that we might pose a security threat," Huawei said in a statement. The company said no government ever asked it to install any backdoors into its devices.