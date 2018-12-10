By EUOBSERVER

Some 600 Twitter accounts known to promote Kremlin views have focussed on France, boosting the 'Yellow Vest' movement's hashtag, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio on Sunday. "An investigation is now underway," he said. Le Drian also urged US president Donald Trump to not meddle in French politics after he tweeted "The Paris Agreement isn't working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France".