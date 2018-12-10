Ticker
Macron to address French nation in bid to calm tension
By EUOBSERVER
French president Emmanuel Macron is set to address the country on Monday evening in a bid to calm tensions after protests against fuel tax hikes developed into a general anti-government revolt. "We must expect a new slowdown of economic growth at year-end due to the 'yellow vest' protests," warned finance minister Bruno Le Maire. Belgian police detained more than 400 people in yellow vest-inspired riots in Brussels on Saturday.