By EUOBSERVER

Italy's deputy premier Luigi Di Maio suggested on Tuesday the European Commission should worry about France's budget plans, not just Italy's. "If the deficit/GDP rules are valid for Italy, then I expect them to be valid for Macron," Di Maio said. After caving in to protesters' demands, the French deficit could be 3.4 percent of GDP next year while Italy is under pressure to reduce its deficit of 2.4 percent.