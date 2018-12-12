Wednesday

12th Dec 2018

Ticker

Swiss government wants public consultation on new EU treaty

By

The European Commission decided on Tuesday to offer Switzerland six additional months to agree on a new treaty on future relations with the European Union, Reuters reported. Last week the Swiss Federal Council decided to carry out a national consultation with relevant groups such as political parties, cantons, parliament and associations on the draft deal - under which Swiss rules would automatically adapt to be in line with EU law.

Lisbeth Kirk

EU rules out Brexit changes, but could help May

EU top officials and German chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU would not renegotiate the Brexit deal, but talks are underway to design a clarification that could help the British prime minister get her parliamentary majority.

Lead MEP on Morocco resigns as her report passes

MEPs ultimately adopted a controversial report on an EU trade deal with Morocco - despite the sudden resignation by French liberal Patricia Lalonde as the file's rapporteur only moments beforehand. Her departure follows an EUobserver investigation into lobbying by Morocco.

  Swiss government wants public consultation on new EU treaty
