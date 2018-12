By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament is scheduled to vote on the 2019 EU budget on Wednesday, after the Council on Tuesday agreed to spending of €165.8bn next year, 3.2 percent more than the 2018 budget. The Horizon 2020 program will get €12.3bn to support research and innovation, up 9.8 percent. The budget is based on the premise that the UK will continue to contribute until the end of 2020.