By EUOBSERVER

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called a vote of confidence on his government's controversial reforms ahead of this week's EU summit. The vote is to decide if its programme, which includes a political purge of judges, "should be continued", he said. His ruling party, which controls parliament, is certain to vote yes, in what one opposition MP called a political "cabaret", as EU leaders fret over Poland's anti-democratic swerve.