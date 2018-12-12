Ticker
Hungary votes to create new court overseen by government
By EUOBSERVER
Hungary passed a law Wednesday setting up new courts overseen directly by the justice minister, that critics said would allow political interference in the judiciary, further undermining the rule of law. The administrative courts will take over cases on government business, such as taxation and elections, currently handled in the main judicial system. The justice minister will have significant powers in appointing the judges and will oversee the courts' budgets.