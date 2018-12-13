Thursday

EU institutions agree reform of citizens initiative

The European Parliament and the Council agreed on Wednesday to revise the European Citizens' Initiative, which allows European citizens to ask the Commission to submit a legislative proposal, if they muster one million signatures. The reformed initiative will be more user-friendly, making it easier to participate in the democratic process, the commission has said. Introduced in 2012, an estimated nine million Europeans have supported a European Citizens' Initiative.

COP24: Vanuatu in 'constant state of emergency' on climate

Ralph Regenvanu, foreign minister of the Pacific island Vanuatu, said at the COP24 talks in Poland it was disappointing the host country was promoting coal - but was happy with EU contributions to tackle climate change.

EU rules out Brexit renegotiation, again

EU officials have warned they will not reopen the UK withdrawal text no matter what happens on Britain's political scene. The EU summit is expected to give a statement on backstop, but no legal assurances.

MEPs and EU staff hid from Strasbourg gunman

MEPs and others hid in restaurants and alleys in Strasbourg during a gunman's rampage on Tuesday which left at least three dead and France on emergency alert.

News in Brief

  1. May survives vote, heading to EU summit
  3. Spain follows France with boost to minimum wage
  4. US rejects EU-backed proposal to reform WTO
  5. Hungary votes to create new court overseen by government
  6. Polish PM calls confidence vote in EU judicial clash
  7. MEPs urge Russia to free Ukrainian prisoners
  8. No renegotiation of Brexit deal, MEPs say

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General

Latest News

  1. Raw materials: 'holy grail' of 21st century industrial policy
  4. Deja vu: Bulgaria pipeline to face EU scrutiny
  6. 'Trumped Up': The curious case of Babis' conflicts of interest
  7. EU rules out Brexit changes, but could help May
  8. Lead MEP on Morocco resigns as her report passes

