Ticker
EU institutions agree reform of citizens initiative
By EUOBSERVER
The European Parliament and the Council agreed on Wednesday to revise the European Citizens' Initiative, which allows European citizens to ask the Commission to submit a legislative proposal, if they muster one million signatures. The reformed initiative will be more user-friendly, making it easier to participate in the democratic process, the commission has said. Introduced in 2012, an estimated nine million Europeans have supported a European Citizens' Initiative.