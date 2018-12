By EUOBSERVER

European Parliament president Antonio Tajani said on Thursday that the budget row between the European Commission and Italy was a "needless power game" which "wasted an awful lot of money", with investors fleeing Italy and losses at the stock market. "I don't know whether to laugh or cry," said Tajani, a centre-right Italian politician. He said the Italian coalition of two eurosceptic parties "should have been a bit more serious".