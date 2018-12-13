Thursday

13th Dec 2018

Ticker

Report: French police kill Strasbourg attacker

By

The French police on Thursday evening killed the alleged gunman who shot dead three people in Strasbourg on Tuesday, police sources told Reuters news agency. EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday had commemorated the victims with a minute of silence. Speaking to the EU leaders earlier on Thursday, EU parliament president Antonio Tajani expressed "the European Parliament's solidarity with the French people and with president [Emmanuel] Macron".

Rutte: New EU sanctions are informal 'Magnitsky law'

New human rights sanctions ought to be named after a Russian dissident Sergei Magnitsky - but only informally, the Dutch prime minister has said, in what some see as a pattern of EU "appeasement" of Putin.

EU summit hits asylum fatigue as deadlock continues

Leaders at the EU summit are unlikely to discuss migration, preferring instead to rubber-stamp pre-cooked conclusions. Recent proposals by the European Commission to get some of the reforms finalised are also unlikely to get broad support. The two-year deadlock continues.

Battered May seeks Brexit 'assurances' from EU

Having just survived a leadership challenge 24 hours ago in London, Theresa May is back in Brussels for the EU summit in a hope of getting 'guarantees' from the EU on the Irish backstop. But could they be enough?

Opinion

Lost in Brexit chaos - abortion rights in Northern Ireland

Labour MP Diana Johnson has brought a private members bill to Westminster that proposes to decriminalise abortion in the whole of the UK, which means that, if successfully passed, current provisions for Northern Ireland will also be repealed.

  2. EU leaders aim at finishing budget talks in autumn 2019
  3. Tajani: Italy budget row 'wasted money'
  4. MEPs demand end to EU funds for Czech PM company
  5. May: 'I don't expect immediate breakthrough'
  6. Top court says EU changed diesel emission limits illegally
  7. May survives vote, heading to EU summit
  8. EU institutions agree reform of citizens initiative

  1. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General

  5. Court confirms EU illegally relaxed diesel emission rules
  6. Orban defies EU with 'rubber-stamp' court
  7. Raw materials: 'holy grail' of 21st century industrial policy
  8. COP24: Vanuatu in 'constant state of emergency' on climate

