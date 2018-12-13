Ticker
Report: French police kill Strasbourg attacker
By EUOBSERVER
The French police on Thursday evening killed the alleged gunman who shot dead three people in Strasbourg on Tuesday, police sources told Reuters news agency. EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday had commemorated the victims with a minute of silence. Speaking to the EU leaders earlier on Thursday, EU parliament president Antonio Tajani expressed "the European Parliament's solidarity with the French people and with president [Emmanuel] Macron".