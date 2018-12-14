By EUOBSERVER

Martin Selmayr, the European Commission's top civil servant, "must resign" due to irregularities in his appointment procedure MEPs said in a non-binding resolution adopted on Thursday. "Selmayr must resign as secretary-general" and the commission must choose his replacement "ensuring that the highest standards of transparency, ethics and the rule of law are upheld", they said, after the EU Ombudsman criticised the German lawyer's secretive and sudden elevation to his post.