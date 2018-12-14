Friday

14th Dec 2018

EU commission's Selmayr 'must resign', MEPs say

By

Martin Selmayr, the European Commission's top civil servant, "must resign" due to irregularities in his appointment procedure MEPs said in a non-binding resolution adopted on Thursday. "Selmayr must resign as secretary-general" and the commission must choose his replacement "ensuring that the highest standards of transparency, ethics and the rule of law are upheld", they said, after the EU Ombudsman criticised the German lawyer's secretive and sudden elevation to his post.

Interview

Russian and US obstruction was 'insult' to climate scientists

Professor Richard Betts led an EU-funded research project into global warming. Although he sensed an increase in determination at UN climate talks in Poland, he condemned as an "insult" the refusal of several countries to welcome a new report.

EU-27 unimpressed by May, offer little on Brexit

British PM asked for a legally binding guarantee on the backstop and for it to end no matter what in 2021, but did not reveal a strategy on how to sell the Brexit deal to her parliament.

EU summit hits asylum fatigue as deadlock continues

Leaders at the EU summit are unlikely to discuss migration, preferring instead to rubber-stamp pre-cooked conclusions. Recent proposals by the European Commission to get some of the reforms finalised are also unlikely to get broad support. The two-year deadlock continues.

Battered May seeks Brexit 'assurances' from EU

Having just survived a leadership challenge 24 hours ago in London, Theresa May is back in Brussels for the EU summit in a hope of getting 'guarantees' from the EU on the Irish backstop. But could they be enough?

