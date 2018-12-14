By EUOBSERVER

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a €20m loan to Hungarian company AImotive, the European Commission announced Friday. The money will be spent on research and development of artificial intelligence software for self-driving vehicles. The commission believes the EU should prepare for self-driving cars. "I'm glad we are doing this in Central Europe, where the automotive industry has a long history of success," said EIB vice-president Vazil Hudak.