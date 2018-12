By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission's secretary-general Martin Selmayr did not want to comment yet on a European Parliament's resolution calling for his resignation. "Not today," he told EUobserver when asked to comment, after Friday's EU summit ended. On Thursday, 368 MEPs supported the text, which said that the procedure to appoint Selmayr caused reputational damage to the EU. Just 15 MEPs rejected the text, with 135 of them abstaining.