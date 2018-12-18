By EUOBSERVER

Negotiators from the European Parliament, national governments, and the European Commission decided on Monday a compromise by which cars should emit 37.5 percent less CO2 in 2030, compared to 2021. Vans should emit 31 percent less. Austrian environment minister Elisabeth Kostinger called it a "great success for climate protection in Europe", but NGO Transport & Environment called the compromise "progress but it's not fast enough to hit our climate goals".