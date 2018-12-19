Ticker
EU court confirms suspension of Polish judges law
By EUOBSERVER
The EU's Court of Justice confirmed on Monday an earlier order to suspend a Polish law on the retirement age of the country's Supreme Court judges, pending a ruling. Under the bill, Polish judges over 65 were forced to retire unless they received consent from Poland's president. Monday's decision confirmed "the urgency of the interim measures". Also on Monday, Poland's president signed a bill which reinstated those forced-out judges.