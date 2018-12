By EUOBSERVER

Some 3,500 army personnel will be on standby for a no-deal Brexit in March 2019, the UK defence secretary Gavin Williamson told MPs on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the British cabinet said it would publish some 160 technical notices, with 80,000 emails going out to businesses this week, plus a 100-page Partnership Pack. The move comes as premier Theresa May's deal with the EU comes up for a parliamentary vote in January.