By EUOBSERVER

Following 12.5 hours of negotiating, EU institutions reached a provisional agreement on single-use plastics on Wednesday morning, according to the Austrian EU presidency. The Commission proposed in May to ban plastics products such as plates, cutlery, straws, balloon sticks or cotton buds, making up 70 percent of marine litter. The parliament suggested in addition that packaging and fast-food containers also be banned from 2021.