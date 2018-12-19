Ticker
Belgian PM resigns five months before elections
By EUOBSERVER
Belgian prime minister Charles Michel resigned on Tuesday after losing a vote of confidence in parliament initiated by the French-speaking Socialist Party and the Green Party. Earlier the Flemish nationalist coalition partner N-VA withdrew support for Michel after he decided to sign the non-binding UN migration pact. Unless snap elections are called, Belgium's federal election will be on 26 May, the same day as the 2019 European Parliament elections.