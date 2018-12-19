By EUOBSERVER

On the eve of the 19 December deadline from the EU Commission for an "excessive deficit procedure" against Rome over its 2019 budget plans, Italy's economy ministry announced on Tuesday that an informal agreement had been reached with Brussels. Sorting the Italian problem leaves the commission to focus on tackling French budget deficits, after president Emmanuel Macron announced a €10bn tax cut in order to calm 'Yellow Vest' protestors.