By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission has published its 'no-deal' Brexit planning - a 10-page document plus 17-page Q&A. It covers citizens' rights, aviation, haulage, and financial services. Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said it would "turn an abrupt exit into a softer landing". The plans asks member states to allow UK citizens "to continue to be considered as legal residents" in the EU and pledges to "avoid full interruption" of EU-UK aviation.