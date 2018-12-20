By EUOBSERVER

Some 45 issues will require legislative changes in the coming months, the Irish government said on Wednesday in a 130-page contingency plan, 'Getting Ireland Brexit ready' for the UK to leave the European Union without a withdrawal deal in March 2019. It would "potentially involve severe macroeconomic, trade and sectoral impacts," the government said. A fall in the value of sterling "would impact on the competitiveness of Irish businesses".