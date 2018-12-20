Thursday

20th Dec 2018

Ticker

Danish PM links killing of Nordic hikers in Morocco to terrorism

By

The murders of two young female Scandinavians in Morocco "is investigated as an act of terror," Danish PM, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, said in a press conference on Thursday. Danish 24-year-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and Norwegian 28-year-old Maren Ueland were killed while hiking in the High Atlas Mountains. "A video of the killing is circulating on the internet this morning," Rasmussen said, adding that one suspect had links to extremist networks.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Opinion

Why it's time for the Kosovo Security Force

The Kosovan deputy PM calls on Nato members to follow the US in supporting the enlargement of the Kosovo Securitiy Force. "Kosovo owes it to both its own people and the international community to take this step", Behgjet Pacolli says.

Analysis

Vests & Votes: how protests hit Macron's EP prospects

The 'Yellow Vests' protests have the potential to change the game in the French European Parliament elections, bringing new issues onto the agenda. But the greatest threat, potentially, is to the populist parties on the edges of the political spectrum.

News in Brief

  1. Former Ukraine PM wins EU appeal, but assets still frozen
  2. Trump's Syria pull-out 'leaves Europe more vulnerable'
  3. Danish PM links killing of Nordic hikers in Morocco to terrorism
  4. Estonia arrests 10 over Danske Bank money laundering
  5. 'Blue vests': French police launch slowdown protest
  6. Ireland publishes no-deal Brexit contingency plan
  7. EU repeats threat to US on 'Privacy Shield'
  8. Commission publishes no-deal Brexit contingency plan

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General

Latest News

  1. EU court set to side with accused Latvian banker
  2. Slovakia must create secure environment for journalists
  3. Podcast: Do dads hold the key to sustainability?
  4. Malta responds to Venice Commission criticism
  5. Why it's time for the Kosovo Security Force
  6. Vests & Votes: how protests hit Macron's EP prospects
  7. Hackers stole thousands of internal EU files
  8. Muscat's one-man rule poses challenge for EU

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us