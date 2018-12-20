By EUOBSERVER

The murders of two young female Scandinavians in Morocco "is investigated as an act of terror," Danish PM, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, said in a press conference on Thursday. Danish 24-year-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and Norwegian 28-year-old Maren Ueland were killed while hiking in the High Atlas Mountains. "A video of the killing is circulating on the internet this morning," Rasmussen said, adding that one suspect had links to extremist networks.