By EUOBSERVER

The EU court has annulled a 2015 decision to freeze the assets of former Ukrainian PM Mykola Azarov, on the grounds that EU states failed to follow due process in accusing him of corruption. But Azarov's EU assets remain frozen until at least March 2019, because post-2015 EU decisions to keep him blacklisted included "new reasoning" - meaning that he has to fight separate appeals against those decisions.