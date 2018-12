By EUOBSERVER

The French data protection authority has fined US company Uber €400,000 for not revealing there had been a massive breach of personal data. The breach happened in 2016, but Uber did not inform users until November 2017. Of the 57 million affected users, 1.4 million resided in France. Last month, Dutch and UK data protection authorities already gave Uber fines of respectively €600,000 and £385,000.