Ticker
Gatwick airport reopens partly after drone chaos
By EUOBSERVER
"Gatwick's runway is currently available and a limited number of aircraft are scheduled for departure and arrival," the airport announced on Friday morning after traffic was disrupted on Thursday, affecting more than 100,000 passengers due to drones seen over the airfield. Police reported more than 50 sightings of a drone. BBC quoted police sources saying that finding the drone's operator was "a difficult and challenging" prospect.