Ticker
Protests expected as Spanish cabinet meets in Barcelona
By EUOBSERVER
Some see it as a provocation, while other as a gesture to Catalonia, that Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has decided hold Friday's cabinet meeting in Barcelona instead of Madrid. The meeting marks the first anniversary of a regional election called by Madrid after Catalan autonomy was suspended in the wake of an independence referendum. Pro-Catalan independence leaders, still in jail, have called for the expected protests to be peaceful.