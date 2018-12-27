Thursday

The European Research Council, an EU agency in Brussels, has granted €1.5m to Carme Font, an academic at the Autonomous University of Barcelona in Spain, to bring to light the work of women writers between 1500 and 1780. "These were women without formal education ... There are everyday texts, about family problems, marital problems, sexual issues and abuse, and about their personal frustrations," Font told The Guardian, a British newspaper.

Putin tests new missile to frighten Europe

Russia has tested a "hypersonic" missile capable of a nuclear strike anywhere in Europe, in what Russian president Vladimir Putin called "a great New Year's present for the country".

Opinion

Morocco's policy against radicalisation - and the EU

The murder of two Scandinavian backpackers in the Atlas mountains before Christmas shocked the EU. In recent years, Morocco established partnerships with many EU member states to prevent terrorism: France, Spain, Germany, and the UK in particular.

EU sides with protests against Bosnian Serb chief

EU diplomats in Bosnia have voiced sympathy for protesters against lawlessness in the Serb entity ruled by Russian darling Milorad Dodik, after demonstrations in Banja Luka left one police officer injured.

Analysis

Goodnight, Vienna! Mixed bag from Austrian presidency

When Austria took over the EU presidency, chancellor Sebastian Kurz declared that his government - in a coalition with the far-right FPO - would use its six-months tenure to promote what he called "a Europe that protects".

