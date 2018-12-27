By EUOBSERVER

The European Research Council, an EU agency in Brussels, has granted €1.5m to Carme Font, an academic at the Autonomous University of Barcelona in Spain, to bring to light the work of women writers between 1500 and 1780. "These were women without formal education ... There are everyday texts, about family problems, marital problems, sexual issues and abuse, and about their personal frustrations," Font told The Guardian, a British newspaper.