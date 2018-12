By EUOBSERVER

Germany's EU commissioner, Gunther Oettinger, has said a no-deal Brexit would cost Germany "in the mid-three digit range" of hundreds of millions of euros in EU budget top-ups to cover lost UK income, but added that he believed British MPs would endorse the withdrawal accord in January. "There is certainly no majority for a disorderly Brexit or for a new referendum," he told Germany's Funke Media Group on Wednesday.