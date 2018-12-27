Ticker
Russia files Interpol alert on British human rights activist
By EUOBSERVER
Bill Browder, a British campaigner for sanctions on Russia, has said Moscow had applied for an Interpol alert for his arrest in an "abuse" of the international police agency based in France. The move marks the seventh time Russia has sought his detention and extradition. Its previous requests were deleted on grounds that they were "politically motivated", but one of them led to Browder's brief arrest in Spain last year.