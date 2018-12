By EUOBSERVER

The Spanish government is to publish contingency plans for a no-deal Brexit in January, focusing on aviation, citizens' rights and banks, Spanish daily El Pais reported. Spanish airline Iberia is part of British aviation group IAG, while one of Spain's top banks, Santander, has branches all over the UK, leaving them vulnerable to fallout. Some 300,000 British citizens reside in Spain, while 116,000 Spaniards live in the UK.