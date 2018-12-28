By EUOBSERVER

French president Macron's former security aide, Alexandre Benalla, has allegedly been using a diplomatic passport for business trips to at least 10 African countries including Chad in December, where he met president Idriss Deby ahead of Macron's visit to the country. The foreign ministry said it had asked Benalla to return his diplomatic passport after his dismissal in summer. Benalla told Le Monde he was working as a "consultant".