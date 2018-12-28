By EUOBSERVER

John Major's government discussed holding a UK referendum about the European Union already in 1994 in order to ease Eurosceptic pressure, but could not agree what the referendum question should be, files released by the National Archives on Thursday revealed, the Guardian reports. Michael Heseltine, the then trade and industry secretary, supported the proposal, while William Waldegrave, the then chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, warned it might strengthen eurosceptics.