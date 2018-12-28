Ticker
EU criticises 'illegal' Israeli settlement plans
By EUOBSERVER
The European Union has condemned Israeli plans to build more than 2,000 homes in the West Bank. "All settlement activity is illegal under international law and it undermines the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace," an EU foreign affairs spokesperson said on Thursday. After announcing new elections, Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fast-tracked approval of settler homes in the West Bank.