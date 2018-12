By EUOBSERVER

Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms has disembarked 311 migrants from mostly Mali, Nigeria, and Somalia at the Spanish port of Crinavis near Gibraltar after its rescue boat was declined access to Italian and Maltese ports, AFP reports. "Good morning, Open Arms is already in the Bay of Gibraltar and is steering towards the only port available to it in the Mediterranean," the charity's head, Oscar Camps, said on Twitter.