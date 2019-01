By EUOBSERVER

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban attended the inauguration of Brazil's new far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia on Tuesday (1 January). Bolsonaro is the latest right-wing populist leader to be elected, and campaigned for the right to bear arms by every citizen and promised to fight corruption and crime. Orban, an icon for the far-right in Europe, was the only EU leader attending the event.